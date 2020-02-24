Bioethicist lecture at SIU to look at Medical Aid in Dying possibilities in Illinois

“Thaddeus Pope is one of the leading scholars in the field of Medical Assistance in Dying. The topic has more recently come to the attention of the public, in part, I think, because the Baby Boomer generation, known for its attempts to control the variables, is now old enough to be interested in controlling those variables at the end of life,” Marsha Ryan said.

“In the name of autonomy, that is, the ability to decide for ourselves what we do with our bodies, there are those who are interested in applying that principle of autonomy to the last chapter of life, that is, death,” Ryan said. “We are pleased that Mr. Pope will be bringing his expertise to Carbondale and to Springfield so we can put what may be a contentious bioethical matter on the table for discussion.”

This is the law school’s 15th bioethicist-in-residence lecture, and the 13th since John C. and Dr. Marsha G. Ryan endowed the visiting lecture series.

Founded in 2006, the John and Marsha Ryan Bioethicist-in-Residence program supports an annual residence and lecture by a law or medicine ethics scholar for the SIU schools of law and medicine.

Marsha Ryan earned her law degree from the SIU School of Law in 1987 and was an adjunct faculty member there for 30 years until 2017. She practiced general and breast surgery in Carbondale for 36 years until her retirement in 2017. John Ryan, a member of the law school’s inaugural class, is a longstanding attorney at Feirich, Green, Mager, Ryan in Carbondale.

