The annual Friends of Morris Library and WSIU Radio book/vinyl and media sale is March 24 - 25 in the Morris Library basement. The sale will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 24 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25. Admission is free both days. Proceeds of the sale go toward purchasing materials and supporting the library’s mission and WSIU Radio.

Hardcover books are $1 apiece; paperback books are 50 cents apiece, and vinyl albums are $1 apiece. Prices will also vary on coffee table, art and photography books, as well as boxed set items.

Only cash and checks will be accepted.

One of the highlights will be numerous books from the Trovillion Private Press, a Herrin publishing company operated by the late Hal and Violet De Mars Trovillion. A variety of published materials and recorded media will be on sale.