Businesses can register now for SIU’s fall Saluki Student Job, Internship Fair

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is inviting businesses to register now for the fall 2022 Saluki Student Job and Internship Fair.

The event is set for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the Student Center Ballroom D.

Open to local companies

Any area business that is interested in hiring SIU students for part-time employment or internships this fall is welcome to participate for free. Register online at siu.joinhandshake.com/edu/career_fairs/33283/registrations/new. Organizers encourage businesses to register by Aug. 12.

University departments with immediate openings, as well as those anticipating job openings during the fall 2022 semester are also welcome to attend.

SIU’s job fair typically draw dozens of businesses and hundreds of participating students. The event assists local businesses and university departments in identifying and hiring qualified people for their part-time positions or internships, as well as connecting students with on-campus employers.

All students can attend

The event is also open to all SIU students at no cost. Students are not required to pre-register.

For more information

