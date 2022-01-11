Businesses can sign up now for SIU’s Job and Internship Fair

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Job and Internship Fair on Feb. 15 will connect Salukis with career and internship opportunities. Businesses can sign up now to participate.

Sponsored by SIU’s Career Development Center, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Center Ballrooms. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending the event must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks.

Businesses register now

Prospective employers who would like to participate in the event are encouraged to register by Feb. 1. Additional information, including pricing, is on the recruiting fair website. More than 60 employers have already signed up.

In addition, SIU campus departments, colleges, schools or units that are seeking interns are also welcome to participate at no cost. They should register soon as well.

Students can participate for free

All SIU students are encouraged to participate in the fair. Undergraduate and graduate students from all majors attend.

Students can preregister and view a list of participating employers by visiting siu.joinhandshake.com/login.

To learn more

For additional information about the event or answers to specific questions, email careerdevelopment@siu.edu, call 618-453-2391, or visit careerdevelopment.siu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0