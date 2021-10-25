Campus COVID cases on the downswing

Cases of COVID-19 at Southern Illinois’ higher education institutions are on the decline. Paired with increasing vaccination rates among students and employees, recent numbers are an encouraging sign, say university and college leaders.

The news at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is good — so much so that SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane sent an email to students Friday thanking them for their efforts.

In the email obtained by The Southern, Lane reported that more than 80% of SIU employees and 75% of students are fully vaccinated. Those not fully vaccinated are required to weekly testing for COVID-19.

The university’s COVID-19 data website reports the institution tested 1,508 individuals during the week of Oct. 11 (the most recent reported period) with four positive cases. SIU reported seven and six positive cases respectively in the two weeks prior. By comparison, 39 positive cases were reported for the week beginning Aug. 30 based on 381 tests.

“Although the pandemic is still with us, we have many reasons for hope,” Lane wrote in the email. “Positive COVID cases on our campus have been in the single digits for the past few weeks.”

Lane shared with the students that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Jackson County into “substantial transmission,” down from “significant transmission. Most counties in the region remain at the higher transmission level. CDC data shows Jackson County with a case positivity rate of just under 2% and 68.72 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. The CDC reports a 51.85% decline in cases over the past week.

At John A. Logan College, instances of positive cases are on the decline, too. The college reports only two cases of COVID-19 among students for the week of Oct. 15, with three the prior week. John A. Logan College has reported just one employee testing positive since Sept. 23.

“We continue to follow the mask mandate and require weekly testing for the non-vaccinated. I could not be more pleased with our effort, and the results that I believe are contributing to the decrease in COVID cases across southern Illinois,” JALC President Kirk Overstreet said.

Shawnee Community College reported no positive cases of COVID-19 during the first week of October. In total over the three most-recent reporting periods, Shawnee has had a total of six positive cases, including four students, one employee and on contractual services staff member.

Twelve Rend Lake College students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three weeks, with three of those cases being described as active. The college reports no positive test results for employees this month.

All of the institutions have held in-person classes during the fall semester, requiring students to submit proof of vaccination status or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

“This is no time to let down our guard,” Lane said in his email to SIU students. “We all must continue to take precautions such as wearing face masks in shared outdoor spaces, social distancing when possible and washing our hands.”

Lane’s email also shared encouragement – and a warning.

“If COVID has taught us anything, it is to keep a close watch on the situation and be ready to adapt our plans quickly. Still, we can look to the future with cautious optimism,” he wrote.

Booster shots available

The campus COVID declines come as booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available.

The Jackson County Health Department announced Monday that it has booster shots available for all manufacturer’s vaccines. According to the CDC, those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination more than six months ago are eligible for a booster shot if they are 65 or older, live or work in a high-risk setting or are at high-risk for COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions.

Those who initially received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose more than two months ago also may receive a booster.

The Egyptian Health Department, which serves Gallatin, Saline and White Counties, has been offering booster shots since mid-August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0