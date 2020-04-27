Candidate withdraws from SIU Carbondale chancellor search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Kenneth R. Evans, the president of Lamar University in Texas, has withdrawn his candidacy for the position of chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

SIU System President Dan Mahony said in a Monday news release that Evans withdrew on Sunday.

“We are grateful for Dr. Evans’ interest and wish him continued success at Lamar,” Mahony said in the release.

The two remaining finalists are Susan R. Stapleton, special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, who interviewed April 16 and 17, and Austin A. Lane, former president of Texas Southern University, who interviewed April 20 and 21.

Evans interviewed for the position Thursday morning during a live virtual event with the SIU chancellor search selection committee.

Evans has been president of Lamar University since 2013. Prior to accepting that position, he served as dean and Fred E. Brown Chair in Business at the University of Oklahoma from 2017 to 2013.

From 1991 to 2006, he held numerous positions at the University of Missouri-Columbia: chair of the marketing department, associate dean of undergraduate students, acting dean and associate dean of graduate studies.