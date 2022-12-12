 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CARBONDALE

Carbondale scores high on affordable college cities list

Students pass through the SIU campus on Jan. 21 in Carbondale.

BrokeScholar.com, a clearinghouse for college information including sources for grants, fellowships and scholarships, has included Carbondale on its list of the 25 most affordable cities for college students.

Using what the website called “The Ramen” index, the website looked at a variety of economic factors including overall affordability of communities to large concentrations of single individuals in their 20s and prices of tuition and rent as well as community offerings including walkability and bike-ability scores and overall unemployment rates.

The study also analyzed the ability for students to gather and socialize inexpensively at sporting events, peer gatherings and nightspots. Researchers analyzed more than 1,000 communities.

Carbondale ranked 14th nationally with a score of 8.32 out of 10. The home of Southern Illinois University, the community is one of three Illinois college cities on the list with Champaign (site of the University of Illinois' flagship campus) ranked No. 5 and Normal (home of Illinois State University) at No. 8.

The best city for budget-minded collegians according to the study is Manhattan, Kansas, home of Kansas State University. The city “combines low rent and tuition costs with a bar-lined, walkable downtown ideal for students,” BrokeScholar said.

The Midwest was featured prominently on the list with 14 of the top 25 communities. Four Wisconsin cities were included. Michigan and Illinois each had three entries.

“The Midwest is best at combining student vibes with affordable prices and employment opportunities,” the report said.

City of Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said he wasn’t surprised by the community’s place on the list.

“SIU provides students with the opportunity to gain an incredible education,” he said. “Carbondale provides students with safe and affordable housing, an amazing variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options and easy access to the Shawnee National Forest, one of the most beautiful places in the Midwest. With an urban feel in a rural setting, Carbondale offers something for every student, regardless of their income or their hometown.”

