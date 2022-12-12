Carbondale scores high on affordable college cities list

BrokeScholar.com, a clearinghouse for college information including sources for grants, fellowships and scholarships, has included Carbondale on its list of the 25 most affordable cities for college students.

Close 1 of 15 081922-nws-siu-01.jpg Students unload their belongings at the Thompson Point dormitories on the first day of move in on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale. Daniel Presley SIU move in As a line of cars waits, Cpl. Daniel Presley of the SIU Department of Public Safety gives a family directions for new student move in at the East Campus residence halls, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. 081922-nws-siu-02.jpg Ellie Long (left) and her father, Jim (center), get some assistance from members of the men's basketball staff as she moves into her Thompson Point dormitory on the first move-in day at SIU on Thursday in Carbondale. Ellie is one of three Long triplets starting at SIU this fall. 081922-nws-siu-03.jpg A sibling watches his sister’s belonging while she checks into her residence hall at West Campus at SIU on Thursday morning in Carbondale. Nina Davis SIU Move in 2022 Nina Davis, an SIU sophomore in zoology from Nashville, Tennessee, holds an "Ask Me" sign during new student move in at SIU's West Campus residence halls. Davis serves as an academic peer associate for SIU University Housing. 081922-nws-siu-04.jpg Students and their parents unload belongings at the tower residence halls on the first day of move in for the 2022 fall semester on the SIU campus in Carbondale. Shawn Harris SIU Move In 2022 Shawn Harris, a freshman in sports administration from Chicago, makes adjustments to his loft bed in his residence hall room at SIU. Harris and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Caleb Oxley SIU Move in 2022 Caleb Oxley, a freshman in cinematography from Galesburg, makes his bed for the first time in SIU's Smith Hall. Oxley and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in for the fall semester 2022. SIU move in photo opp Claire Schultz (left) poses with her mother Lowie so that family friend Linda Scaffidi can take a photo while Claire's sister Grace (far right) looks on. The women had just finished moving Claire's belongings into an East Campus residence hall at SIU during new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18. Claire Schultz will be majoring in biological sciences and be part of the Saluki Swimming and Diving team. SIU Student Move in 2022 Parents and new SIU students line up for an elevator as part of new student move in at the East Campus residence halls Thursday, Aug. 18. Jalyn Wood SIU new student move in Jalyn Wood of Du Quoin begins the process of unpacking her items in her East Campus residence hall room during SIU's new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Wood will be a freshman in exercise science. Joe Wood SIU Move in 2022 Joe Wood of Du Quoin balances items belonging to his daughter Jaylynn on a cart in anticipation of her move into Neely Hall on the SIU campus during new student move in day for the Fall 2022 semester. SIU Alumni Association Legacy Luncheon More than 150 people attended the SIU Alumni Association's Legacy Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The luncheon was for university alumni moving in a second or third generation of SIU students. SIU Legacy luncheon An SUV with Pennsylvania license plates "SIU Alum" is parked near the SIU Alumni Association's Legacy Luncheon during new student move-in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. SIU Parking Fall 2022 Students line up inside SIU's Grinnell Hall waiting their turn to purchase parking passes during the first day of move in for the fall semester 2022. Using what the website called “The Ramen” index, the website looked at a variety of economic factors including overall affordability of communities to large concentrations of single individuals in their 20s and prices of tuition and rent as well as community offerings including walkability and bike-ability scores and overall unemployment rates.

The study also analyzed the ability for students to gather and socialize inexpensively at sporting events, peer gatherings and nightspots. Researchers analyzed more than 1,000 communities.

Carbondale ranked 14th nationally with a score of 8.32 out of 10. The home of Southern Illinois University, the community is one of three Illinois college cities on the list with Champaign (site of the University of Illinois' flagship campus) ranked No. 5 and Normal (home of Illinois State University) at No. 8.

The best city for budget-minded collegians according to the study is Manhattan, Kansas, home of Kansas State University. The city “combines low rent and tuition costs with a bar-lined, walkable downtown ideal for students,” BrokeScholar said.

The Midwest was featured prominently on the list with 14 of the top 25 communities. Four Wisconsin cities were included. Michigan and Illinois each had three entries.

“The Midwest is best at combining student vibes with affordable prices and employment opportunities,” the report said.

City of Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said he wasn’t surprised by the community’s place on the list.

“SIU provides students with the opportunity to gain an incredible education,” he said. “Carbondale provides students with safe and affordable housing, an amazing variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options and easy access to the Shawnee National Forest, one of the most beautiful places in the Midwest. With an urban feel in a rural setting, Carbondale offers something for every student, regardless of their income or their hometown.”