Carbondale, SIU make efforts to 'paint the town maroon'

Drivers in Carbondale are getting their first look at another downtown mural – this one showing the city’s Saluki pride. Those behind the mural say it is the first step in efforts to “paint the town maroon,” and SIU officials add that it fits in perfectly with an increase in the university branding efforts across the region.
A large maroon and white mural near the Mill Street underpass just north of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus shows the now familiar Saluki logo surrounded by icons of academic majors and campus life. The project came to fruition through a cooperative effort from the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the university, the city and the building’s owner.
Carbondale Chamber President Steve Quinn said the mural idea is one he promoted through the organization’s Economic Development and Saluki Pride committees.
“I felt like there wasn’t enough visible connection between the university and the community,” Quinn explained. “We all are proud of the university, but I wanted to see more celebration of SIU throughout Carbondale.”
Quinn shared his idea with SIU Chancellor Austin Lane, which led to connecting with an SIU class taught by Antonio Martinez that covers street art. Quinn shared his ideas, Martinez and his students agreed to paint the mural and Home Rentals Corporation, which owns the building on the corner of Mill Street and South University Avenue (most recently occupied by Cricket Wireless), agreed to the design. Work on the new mural took place throughout the weekend.
“We are so excited to finally see it,” Quinn said. “Our goal is to have this one all done by homecoming and I think we’re going to make it and then we have plans and funding for a couple of more in the next nine months.”
SIU Chief Marketing and Communications Officer James Potter said the murals are just one facet of efforts to increase the university’s visibility locally.
“The goal is to make sure that we are a ‘town-and-gown’ sort of campus; we want to be fully integrated with the city,” Potter explained. “The chamber came to us with this opportunity to have some Saluki branding on that corner and we jumped at it. Part of our Imagine 2030 strategic plan is built around branding and partnerships and we need and want a strong brand presence in the area.”
One example is the recent addition of “Southern Illinois University Carbondale” to one of the overpasses that crosses over U.S. Route 51, connecting residence halls east of the highway with the main part of campus.
“We are also in the midst of refreshing all of the banners that you see hanging from light posts around campus and in areas of Carbondale,” Potter said. “We want to make sure that people take notice and are reminded of the hometown university.”
Taking It To The Streets
Potter added efforts are underway to redesign the SIU-themed license plates offered by the State of Illinois. Currently, the tags include a depiction of the Pulliam Hall clock tower; the new design will feature the same Saluki logo as the new mural.
“We’re really trying to have the Saluki mean more than just an athletic mascot for the university. It really is about how we represent SIU, our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” he said.
Additionally, as cars are added to the university’s motor pool, they will get a fresh Saluki graphic treatment as well. Potter said priority will be given to vehicles which travel frequently throughout the region and in other areas of the Midwest, such as those used by student recruiters – a sort of rolling billboard for SIU.
Potter and Quinn expect all of the new efforts to be popular.
“We’re already getting so much positive feedback about the mural,” Quinn said. “There’s excitement from what people are seeing.”
Students unload their belongings at the Thompson Point dormitories on the first day of move in on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale.
Ellie Long (left) and her father, Jim (center), get some assistance from members of the men's basketball staff as she moves into her Thompson Point dormitory on the first move-in day at SIU on Thursday in Carbondale. Ellie is one of three Long triplets starting at SIU this fall.
Nina Davis, an SIU sophomore in zoology from Nashville, Tennessee, holds an "Ask Me" sign during new student move in at SIU's West Campus residence halls. Davis serves as an academic peer associate for SIU University Housing.
Shawn Harris, a freshman in sports administration from Chicago, makes adjustments to his loft bed in his residence hall room at SIU. Harris and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Claire Schultz (left) poses with her mother Lowie so that family friend Linda Scaffidi can take a photo while Claire's sister Grace (far right) looks on. The women had just finished moving Claire's belongings into an East Campus residence hall at SIU during new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18. Claire Schultz will be majoring in biological sciences and be part of the Saluki Swimming and Diving team.
Jalyn Wood of Du Quoin begins the process of unpacking her items in her East Campus residence hall room during SIU's new student move in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Wood will be a freshman in exercise science.
As a line of cars waits, Cpl. Daniel Presley of the SIU Department of Public Safety gives a family directions for new student move in at the East Campus residence halls, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
A sibling watches his sister’s belonging while she checks into her residence hall at West Campus at SIU on Thursday morning in Carbondale.
Students and their parents unload belongings at the tower residence halls on the first day of move in for the 2022 fall semester on the SIU campus in Carbondale.
Caleb Oxley, a freshman in cinematography from Galesburg, makes his bed for the first time in SIU's Smith Hall. Oxley and hundreds of other new SIU students moved in for the fall semester 2022.
Parents and new SIU students line up for an elevator as part of new student move in at the East Campus residence halls Thursday, Aug. 18.
Joe Wood of Du Quoin balances items belonging to his daughter Jaylynn on a cart in anticipation of her move into Neely Hall on the SIU campus during new student move in day for the Fall 2022 semester.
More than 150 people attended the SIU Alumni Association's Legacy Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The luncheon was for university alumni moving in a second or third generation of SIU students.
An SUV with Pennsylvania license plates "SIU Alum" is parked near the SIU Alumni Association's Legacy Luncheon during new student move-in, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Students line up inside SIU's Grinnell Hall waiting their turn to purchase parking passes during the first day of move in for the fall semester 2022.
Antonio Martinez (from left), Jarrett Wolaver and Cole Schnaudigel work on the new SIU-themed mural being painted on the side of the former Cricket Wireless building at the intersection of Mill Street and Illinois Avenue in Carbondale on Sunday.