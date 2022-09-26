Carbondale, SIU make efforts to 'paint the town maroon'

Drivers in Carbondale are getting their first look at another downtown mural – this one showing the city’s Saluki pride. Those behind the mural say it is the first step in efforts to “paint the town maroon,” and SIU officials add that it fits in perfectly with an increase in the university branding efforts across the region.

A large maroon and white mural near the Mill Street underpass just north of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus shows the now familiar Saluki logo surrounded by icons of academic majors and campus life. The project came to fruition through a cooperative effort from the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the university, the city and the building’s owner.

Carbondale Chamber President Steve Quinn said the mural idea is one he promoted through the organization’s Economic Development and Saluki Pride committees.

“I felt like there wasn’t enough visible connection between the university and the community,” Quinn explained. “We all are proud of the university, but I wanted to see more celebration of SIU throughout Carbondale.”

Quinn shared his idea with SIU Chancellor Austin Lane, which led to connecting with an SIU class taught by Antonio Martinez that covers street art. Quinn shared his ideas, Martinez and his students agreed to paint the mural and Home Rentals Corporation, which owns the building on the corner of Mill Street and South University Avenue (most recently occupied by Cricket Wireless), agreed to the design. Work on the new mural took place throughout the weekend.

“We are so excited to finally see it,” Quinn said. “Our goal is to have this one all done by homecoming and I think we’re going to make it and then we have plans and funding for a couple of more in the next nine months.”

SIU Chief Marketing and Communications Officer James Potter said the murals are just one facet of efforts to increase the university’s visibility locally.

“The goal is to make sure that we are a ‘town-and-gown’ sort of campus; we want to be fully integrated with the city,” Potter explained. “The chamber came to us with this opportunity to have some Saluki branding on that corner and we jumped at it. Part of our Imagine 2030 strategic plan is built around branding and partnerships and we need and want a strong brand presence in the area.”

One example is the recent addition of “Southern Illinois University Carbondale” to one of the overpasses that crosses over U.S. Route 51, connecting residence halls east of the highway with the main part of campus.

“We are also in the midst of refreshing all of the banners that you see hanging from light posts around campus and in areas of Carbondale,” Potter said. “We want to make sure that people take notice and are reminded of the hometown university.”

Taking It To The Streets

Potter added efforts are underway to redesign the SIU-themed license plates offered by the State of Illinois. Currently, the tags include a depiction of the Pulliam Hall clock tower; the new design will feature the same Saluki logo as the new mural.

“We’re really trying to have the Saluki mean more than just an athletic mascot for the university. It really is about how we represent SIU, our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” he said.

Additionally, as cars are added to the university’s motor pool, they will get a fresh Saluki graphic treatment as well. Potter said priority will be given to vehicles which travel frequently throughout the region and in other areas of the Midwest, such as those used by student recruiters – a sort of rolling billboard for SIU.

Potter and Quinn expect all of the new efforts to be popular.

“We’re already getting so much positive feedback about the mural,” Quinn said. “There’s excitement from what people are seeing.”