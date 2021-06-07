'Celebrating our members' — Agriculture students gather for FFA convention at SIU

As SIU Head Football Coach Nick Hill welcomed several hundred people to Saluki Stadium, he wasn't met with the usual university maroon, but rather the blue-and-gold of high school agriculture students there for the first-ever Illinois FFA state convention held in Carbondale.
The annual gathering of FFA members, parents and supporters is usually a three-day, multi-session event held at a Springfield convention center, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers took a new approach.
Instead, they held series of regional “mini conventions” in outdoor settings including one for students from the southern one-third of the state – Illinois FFA District Five – held at SIU this past Friday.
“We knew that in holding a convention in person, we would have a lot of schools which would not allow their FFA chapters to have any overnight travel and so we knew we had to have convention locations that would allow for a day trip,” Mindy Bunselmeyer, executive director of the Illinois FFA explained, adding that the 2020 convention was held virtually. “I am just giddy because we are in person and we’re celebrating our members.”
Bunselmeyer said there are 81 high school agriculture programs within the southernmost district. Statewide, there are 20,000 members in the high school organization, which focuses on leadership skills training and career development through agricultural education classes and extra-curricular activities.
Area agriculture teacher Chris Clausen said he appreciated the opportunity for his students to attend an FFA convention close to home.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to network with other members, finally,” according to Clausen, who teaches agriculture at Elverado High School in Elkville. “I’m excited that students get to see other members being honored and it leads them to begin to think how they can achieve their goals and be on that stage next year.”
The convention also allowed SIU to showcase its own agriculture and other programs.
“COVID presented an opportunity for SIU to host the convention and to support our local agriculture teachers and students at a time when many thought an in-person convention might be canceled,” Susan Graham, business manager for SIU’s College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences, said. “This provides us the opportunity to let all of these students know everything SIU has to offer; it benefits the entire campus.”
In addition to Hill's welcome, students also watched a video greeting from SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and heard from two FFA leaders with ties to the campus.
For current Illinois FFA State President Lexie Mueller of Columbia in Monroe County, the convention serves as a homecoming of sorts. Mueller, one of five FFA members statewide to take a year off from studies to serve the organization, will study agriculture at SIU in the fall.
“I am from District Five, so this is like ‘double home.’ It’s a combination of my FFA career and my time at Southern coming together. It’s really great,” she said.
National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Miriam Hoffman – one of six students who preside over the 700,000-member organization – will return to SIU in January where she is majoring in agribusiness economics. Hoffman is the university’s first-ever national FFA officer. Her term of service concludes with the organization’s national convention set for Indianapolis later this year.
“To be back here at SIU as a national officer is very meaningful. It’s good to be home,” she said.