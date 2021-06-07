'Celebrating our members' — Agriculture students gather for FFA convention at SIU

Area agriculture teacher Chris Clausen said he appreciated the opportunity for his students to attend an FFA convention close to home.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to network with other members, finally,” according to Clausen, who teaches agriculture at Elverado High School in Elkville. “I’m excited that students get to see other members being honored and it leads them to begin to think how they can achieve their goals and be on that stage next year.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The convention also allowed SIU to showcase its own agriculture and other programs.

“COVID presented an opportunity for SIU to host the convention and to support our local agriculture teachers and students at a time when many thought an in-person convention might be canceled,” Susan Graham, business manager for SIU’s College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences, said. “This provides us the opportunity to let all of these students know everything SIU has to offer; it benefits the entire campus.”

In addition to Hill's welcome, students also watched a video greeting from SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and heard from two FFA leaders with ties to the campus.