Chancellor candidate Kenneth Evans says SIUC can create a 'new reality'

Kenneth Evans, president of Lamar University, and the third and final person to interview for the position of Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor, said that as a leader he is iterative, data-driven, agile, and focused on talent development.
Evans said he has given decades of his life to higher education because he believes in its mission. “I got into education because I love teaching. I love the classroom,” Evans said Thursday morning during a live virtual interview with the SIU chancellor search selection committee.
Evans said that SIU’s Carbondale campus has great potential, and he’s interested in leading it into its next chapter. He said there is a theory that the perception of loss tends to have more influence on people than the perception of gain.
“So you have lost a great deal over the past couple of decades … But the truth of the matter is, you have a great deal to celebrate,” he said. Evans said SIU’s success does not lie in trying to recreate the past. When one returns home, it’s not the same place as when they were there, he said. But that’s not the end of the story.
“There is a new reality that this campus can create. It can make its future. It can own it and shape it,” he said. “I think the key is identifying what that vision is, getting excited about it and moving toward it.”
Some years ago, he said he sought a leadership position at the college but had to withdraw because of his late wife’s health condition. She passed away about two years ago.
“I love the place that I’m at,” he said, “but I must tell you there’s a time when you realize that your partner is not with you anymore and it’s difficult to tread that same surface day in and day out. So, I began thinking about what’s next in my life and the opportunity at SIU was exciting to me.”
Evans said he has been on the Carbondale campus twice — once for that interview and another time as part of an accreditation reaffirmation team. Evans said that the enrollment loss was apparent between his two visits. “I have a sense of where you’ve been on this journey,” he said.
Evans started off his introduction talking about the challenges facing higher education as a whole. As state and federal support have been reduced, tuition has gone up. That has led to students taking out more loans, and graduating with significant debt load that they continue to pay on years or even decades into their careers. This has led to increased criticism of the higher education system, and it’s understandable from the public’s vantage point, he said. This conundrum, he said, necessitates strategic planning.
“The consequences here are if we don’t, we don’t have a vision. And the other part is we don’t have a sustainable differential advantage as an institution. What makes us different? How can we sustain that over time? So how does that process play out?”
He spent much of his introduction talking about the experience in recruitment and retention that he would bring to the position if selected.
Evans said that Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas, saw record enrollment this past fall despite numerous challenges the region has faced in recent years, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Enrollment success entails numerous strategies, he said, including identifying a university’s core strengths and curriculum and ensuring the right marketing strategies are used to reach students. He said that 90% of Lamar’s marketing budget for recruitment is now spent on social media.
“So net consequences for us is that it required us to reinvent what we were doing,” he said. “But you can’t do that and not deal with retention at the same time. It’s disingenuous to recruit all of these students and then not provide them with the support infrastructure that’s necessary for their success.”
Evans said the university took steps to make sure that students facing various challenges in their academic learning knew they could seek help, and many did. He said it’s critical that the university use data to identify students who are struggling and intervene within the early weeks of the semester. Once it gets to the end of a semester, it’s often too late, he said.
During his talk, Evans also stressed the importance of diversity and inclusion, robust research, working with state, community and business leaders and creating a sustainable athletics program. On diversity, Evans said that an emphasis of his leadership at Lamar and elsewhere has been recruitment of diverse faculty. Concerning athletics, Evans said that the NCAA needs to engage universities in meaningful conversations about the financial realities they are facing.
“The NCAA needs to be working more effectively with institutions and conferences to find better ways to make the athletic programs at universities successful,” he said. “I firmly believe there’s a time now for us to have those serious conversations.”
Evans has been president of Lamar University since 2013. Prior to accepting that position, he served as dean and Fred E. Brown Chair in Business at the University of Oklahoma from 2017 to 2013.
From 1991 to 2006, he held numerous positions at the University of Missouri-Columbia: chair of the marketing department, associate dean of undergraduate students, acting dean and associate dean of graduate studies.
He has also held academic positions at California State University, Sacramento; the University of Colorado, Boulder; and Arizona State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English and political science from the University of California, Davis; a master’s in business administration from California State University, Sacramento; and a doctoral degree in marketing from the University of Colorado.
Evans' interview followed those of Susan Stapleton, special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, and former Texas Southern University President Austin Lane.
Each candidate has participated in two days of interviews, with the second-day interviews with the chancellor search committee broadcast live. Because of COVID-19, the entire interview process is being conducted remotely.
The chosen candidate will replace Interim Chancellor John Dunn, who took over in December 2018 upon the untimely death of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.
