Chancellor candidate Kenneth Evans says SIUC can create a 'new reality'

He spent much of his introduction talking about the experience in recruitment and retention that he would bring to the position if selected.

Evans said that Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas, saw record enrollment this past fall despite numerous challenges the region has faced in recent years, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Enrollment success entails numerous strategies, he said, including identifying a university’s core strengths and curriculum and ensuring the right marketing strategies are used to reach students. He said that 90% of Lamar’s marketing budget for recruitment is now spent on social media.

“So net consequences for us is that it required us to reinvent what we were doing,” he said. “But you can’t do that and not deal with retention at the same time. It’s disingenuous to recruit all of these students and then not provide them with the support infrastructure that’s necessary for their success.”

Evans said the university took steps to make sure that students facing various challenges in their academic learning knew they could seek help, and many did. He said it’s critical that the university use data to identify students who are struggling and intervene within the early weeks of the semester. Once it gets to the end of a semester, it’s often too late, he said.