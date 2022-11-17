Chicago foundation continues support for Southern Illinois

A Chicago-based foundation with a connection to the region has given $50,000 to support academic and other programs in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Engineering, Computing, Technology and Mathematics, bring its total contributions to SIU to more than $450,000.

The donation from the George A. Bates Memorial Foundation will go to support scholarships, the college’s leadership development program and its STEM Research Center. Foundation trustee Mike Murray, who worked closely with Bates during his time as a central development officer with the SIU Foundation, presented the latest gift to SIU Engineering, Computing, Technology and Mathematics Dean Xiaoqing “Frank” Liu.

“Dr. Murray and the George Bates Memorial Foundation have been great supporters of our college,” Dean Liu said. “These scholarships are important to our college, and we are deeply grateful to the Bates Foundation for its history of partnering with SIU,” Liu said. “We have the passion and the dedication. Not only that, we deliver. We are working on enrollment growth and retention as well as the student activities. This generous gift will help us achieve our goals.”

Bates was a successful stock market investor and Chicagoland resident. The Bates Foundation was formed after his death in 1989 and has donated more than $6 million to organizations including a number of Southern Illinois charities. Area recipients include the SIH Cancer Institute, Brehm Preparatory School, the Poshard Foundation and Lead SI.

Rebecca Renshaw, SIU Foundation associated director of communications said gifts like this one help bring the university’s mission to the forefront.

“For a foundation that’s based in Chicago, I think it is remarkable that it supports so many entities in Southern Illinois,” she said. “Gifts like this are a huge boost of support and will help with leadership development, scholarship and other efforts.”

SIU Foundation CEO Matt Kupec said, “The SIU Foundation appreciates the long-time support Mike Murray and the Bates Foundation has given to SIU. Support from organizations such as the Bates Foundation is integral to advancing our academic mission. These types of gifts show a truly inspiring commitment to higher education and the Saluki spirit.”

The Bates Foundation looks for two things when deciding to support an organization: Dedication by the organization to the mission and passion for the cause of those representing the organization.

“I know Dean Liu and know Matt Kupec very well,” Murray said. “I have no doubt this money will be put to good use.”

SIU Foundation Communications contributed to this story.