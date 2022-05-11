Chicago Tribune reporter to discuss Madigan book

Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long will discuss his recent book about former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in a virtual conversation hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The conversation will be held on Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18. The talk, titled “The Triumphs and Travails of Speaker Madigan,” is part of the institute’s Illinois Authors series, which features the writers who bring the Prairie State to life on the page.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/events.

Long and John Shaw, institute director, will discuss Long’s book “The House That Madigan Built,” which chronicles Madigan’s long and powerful political career. The book was published in March, within weeks of the former speaker’s indictment on federal racketeering charges.

“Ray Long is a deeply experienced and much-admired reporter who has skillfully covered the Illinois Statehouse,” Shaw said. “His book provides an intriguing perspective on Speaker Madigan and the formidable political and governmental organization that he built, and which shaped Illinois politics for nearly 40 years.”

Long has been covering Illinois government for more than 40 years and has been at the Chicago Tribune for nearly 25 years. He is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. In addition to Illinois state government, he has also covered Chicago City Hall, courts and Cook County.

Attendees are encouraged to submit a question for Ray Long on their registration form or by email to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

