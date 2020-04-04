Class of COVID-19: Graduating students at SIUC adapting to challenges

“I just imagined it was me walking on the stage and it was my family around me. The ceremony is a big deal — that’s what you work for,” Ramos said. “You want to walk on that stage, look up and see your family looking (down) at you — that’s your spotlight.”

Ramos said the ceremony is a culmination of your time in college and is the “bow on top” as you wrap up this chapter of life.

Constantine Charalab, a senior studying therapeutic recreation from Northbrook, shared similar sentiments. He is also a first-generation student.

After delaying graduating in December in order to walk with his friends, Charalab took an internship in northern Illinois working with the Waukegan Park District. He had gotten off of work and checked his email when he saw the news of the graduation cancellation.

“I was immediately distraught over it,” Charalab said. “My parents never had the chance to go to school so they gave me the opportunity to go and I just wanted to be able to make them proud.”

Charalab said he was able to see his sister graduate from Indiana University and watch his friends graduate from SIU last year.