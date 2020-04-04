Class of COVID-19: Graduating students at SIUC adapting to challenges

CARBONDALE — Jazmín Ramos didn’t know if she would graduate college.
While neither of Ramos’ parents have a university degree, the couple dreamt of giving their children the opportunity at pursuing higher education. After her older brother dropped out of school to pursue his dream of becoming a barber, they didn’t know what to expect from her.
“College has always been a question mark for me — I didn’t know if I would get there. I wanted to get there but I didn’t know if I could make it,” Ramos said. “At one point my mom thought I wasn’t going to graduate (then) that kind of clicked in me and I’m not going to let (her) think this was all for nothing.”
Ramos, a senior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale studying criminal justice and Spanish, will be the first in her family to graduate college.
Her father, Javier, started making shoes to sell at the local bazaar when he was 6 years old. Javier and Eva, Ramos’ mother, left Mexico in the 1990s to start their lives in the United States in hopes of giving their future children a better life.
Growing up, Ramos said her father worked at a local hardware store and was the primary breadwinner for their family. When he wasn’t working at the store, he would be working as a mechanic to earn extra money. Slowly building savings, the Ramos family was soon able to move out of their one-bedroom basement apartment.
Despite adversity through life and college, Ramos is close to accomplishing her dream, but as the COVID-19 virus has spread, she is one of the thousands of students throughout the country who have had to adapt to life as a student in the midst of a global pandemic.
A pandemic, breaking
Ramos was on the nearly 12-hour trek back to school from a spring break trip in Houston when she first heard about the pandemic. Flipping through radio stations, the same topic dominated headlines.
“Corona, corona, corona — as we kept driving that’s all we could hear,” Ramos said. “As you looked out the window, Walmart was packed, any store you would drive by — packed. There were lines to even get into the parking lot.”
Ramos said she asked her friend if they should stop but instead of stopping to stock up on supplies, she and her friends continued their journey back to Carbondale.
“We went to Walmart and everything was gone,” Ramos said. “Walmart, Kroger, Schnucks — I asked myself what was going on.”
Once Ramos got to her apartment, she touched base with her parents, who are residing in Chicago. Her mom described the situation as “chaos” and made the decision to stay in Carbondale for her health and the health of her parents.
“If I go back to Chicago, what am I exposing myself to?” Ramos said. “If I expose myself to something and get myself sick, I’m going to get my parents sick.”
Then the news came.
Attempting to adapt
Ramos, who works as a Spanish teacher at a local child care facility, was told her position would be discontinued because of the facility’s closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She then received notice she would not be able to work at her on-campus job at the SIU Foundation because of school closure.
“I was so overwhelmed because I was already thinking ... how am I going to pay my bills?” Ramos said. “My parents help me with as much as they can but I work my hours and pay my own bills.”
Later that day, Ramos received notice the university moved to cancel their traditional in-person May graduation ceremonies in response to governmental restrictions placed on large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“When I was hit with graduation, I felt defeated — I literally lost basically everything in a day,” Ramos said. “From the beginning, this is the day we work for.”
Ramos said throughout her time watching friends graduate at SIU, she would dream of it being herself.
“I just imagined it was me walking on the stage and it was my family around me. The ceremony is a big deal — that’s what you work for,” Ramos said. “You want to walk on that stage, look up and see your family looking (down) at you — that’s your spotlight.”
Ramos said the ceremony is a culmination of your time in college and is the “bow on top” as you wrap up this chapter of life.
Constantine Charalab, a senior studying therapeutic recreation from Northbrook, shared similar sentiments. He is also a first-generation student.
After delaying graduating in December in order to walk with his friends, Charalab took an internship in northern Illinois working with the Waukegan Park District. He had gotten off of work and checked his email when he saw the news of the graduation cancellation.
“I was immediately distraught over it,” Charalab said. “My parents never had the chance to go to school so they gave me the opportunity to go and I just wanted to be able to make them proud.”
Charalab said he was able to see his sister graduate from Indiana University and watch his friends graduate from SIU last year.
“I was excited for my chance of being able to walk across the stage,” Charalab said. “Personally, I don’t want to graduate over Skype. I would like to shake someone’s hand and (have them) hand me a diploma.”
He said if the university moved forward with a virtual graduation ceremony, it wouldn’t be the same and “definitely not as special.”
Katelyn McSorley, a senior studying dietetics and human nutrition from Rockford, transferred from a community college and also chose to put off walking in graduation.
“I decided to not walk then because I wanted to walk at a university. So I’ve been waiting on this since high school,” McSorley said. “I shouldn’t have waited – walking is closure. You officially graduate and having that taken away kind of takes a big part of the recognition of the accomplishment.”
McSorley, who is also a cheerleader at SIU, said she sat out the end of the basketball season on an injury but was recovering in preparation for the cheer team’s appearance at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals in Daytona, Florida, this April.
“I was waiting to cheer at nationals and that was canceled,” McSorley said. “The thing I’ve taken from all of this is to not wait for any opportunity because it is not guaranteed.”
SIU and Herff Jones are giving students the option to receive refunds on regalia or have it shipped to their home, according to a March 31 university update.
University response
As universities across the country attempt to work through rapidly changing environments, administration at SIU has moved toward measures designed to help the student body, including prorated refunds for on-campus housing and dining and giving students the option of pass/fail grades in lieu of letter grades.
Students who have not lived on campus since spring break will receive either a credit or reimbursement up to 50% of their room and board costs, the university announced last week.
The announcement came shortly after the SIU Board of Trustees voted to provide the authority to Daniel Mahony, SIU system president, to reimburse students for services they are no longer using. This is in response to suspending all in-person classes for the rest of the semester in attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Students who continue to live on campus will not receive a refund under the plan announced, Rae Goldsmith, SIU Carbondale spokeswoman, told The Southern Illinoisan on March 30.
Students who did not return to campus but left stuff behind in their dorm will be allowed to pick up their belongings at a later, yet-to-be-determined time.
Mahony said during the board meeting that other tuition and fee reimbursements would be assessed with campus leadership. He anticipates the housing and dining refunds to cost each campus of the SIU System anywhere from $4 million to $5 million.
The university has not yet made decisions on other fee-related refunds, Goldsmith said Thursday. The university has also moved to continue online and distance learning measures during the intersession and Summer 2020 semesters.
In addition, students with campus jobs will continue to be paid based on the average hours worked the eight weeks before spring break, whether or not they are able to fulfill their work duties, according to a Friday campus update.
In an open letter to SIU administration, faculty and staff, more than a dozen student organizations called for the university to take into consideration the unique concerns marginalized student populations may face during the coronavirus crisis.
The letter commends university efforts to help students but notes that marginalized students may be having a harder time moving to distance learning with “the quantity of resources suddenly pulled from them at the last minute which historically underserved populations are more likely to be reliant on.”
“Please do not allow COVID-19 and the normative approaches to education in a time lacking of normalcy during this transition to be the barrier which hinders diversification of these fields,” the student organizations write.
Ramos said while she commends the university in being proactive with moving to online courses, she has found herself struggling.
“I avoided online classes for a lot of reasons. I’ve never taken an online class, now my senior year is online,” Ramos said. “I’m not good with online classes at all — that’s not how I learn.”
While attempting to adapt, Ramos said she realizes there are things that are out of her control.
“The future is blurry in the sense of I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s a big question mark on all of that,” Ramos said. “I try not to think about it but it’s hard to not think about it.”
In the end, Ramos said she will continue pushing forward and will graduate for both her family and herself.
“I want to give my parents this gift, but at the end of the day I’m doing this for myself,” Ramos said. “This degree is going to help my career. It’s going to help my future. It’s going to help break the cycle and set a new one for my future family.”
Questioning the future
While the university has largely been commended for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some say there are questions left to be answered.
Timothy Spurchise, a third-year MFA candidate in Glass at SIU, said while other universities were acting quickly on their COVID-19 response and giving their students a timeline before they closed their workspaces, SIU did not.
“We were given a really short amount of time to react and it had a strong hit on a lot of people who are expected to produce work from home but don’t have access to the studios,” Spurchise said. “Even though certain aspects of the university are open, our specific section of the school has a complete no-access policy.”
Spurchise said while they are allowed to retrieve materials, students are not allowed to work in the studio spaces. He said they were given a three- or four-day notice this was happening.
“A lot of us in glass, metals or even a lot of the painters, we can’t do a lot of work from home,” Spurchise said. “I can’t have a glass studio in my apartment and inkers can’t necessarily bring chemicals home. So all of our research was halted by all of this.”
Robert Lopez, interim director of the SIU School of Art and Design, said he was unaware of professors who were requiring students to create works without access to the proper resources.
Spurchise said he understands the situation was changing hour-to-hour but wishes there was the opportunity to have been given more notice about facility closures.
“I spent a good 14 hours every day trying to pack up as much as possible for fear that I may not even be let into the building at all because none of us knew what to expect,” Spurchise said.
Spurchise said he and other graduate students within the department feel that the focus of the COVID-19 response has been put on undergraduate students.
“As grad students, we’re being asked to go out of our way to accommodate the undergrads because we’re still asked to teach classes and figure out how to do all of this stuff online,” Spurchise said. “It feels like the same accommodations haven’t been made (for us) exactly,”
Lopez said while the initial response was focused on undergraduate students, he and faculty have been in communication with graduate students in finding appropriate accommodations.
For example, he said third-year MFA candidates would work in coordination with their committees to find appropriate alternatives for their public exhibitions if the students chose to do so.
“We’re not mandating that anyone has to have a show in a physical space,” Lopez said. “Rather, we’re saying it may be (through) other venues like websites or social media where (students) can still show their work, share images with their committee and they can review it. ”
Lopez commended the response from both students and the university in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The school, as a whole, has done a really good job of asking good questions; connecting with us when they have concerns and being flexible,” Lopez said. “I’ve gotten email from students with questions or problems but (they) also understood the nature of what we’re going through and were understanding of the need to be flexible and compromising.”
While Spurchise said students have been frustrated with the events surrounding the pandemic, he and his peers have learned how to react quickly to situations they do not have control over.
“It has taught a lot of us to just be a little more accepting of things,” Spurchise said. “It’s a bummer this is the way the three years has to end, but at the same time, maybe it's a good way to start off the next chapter.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.