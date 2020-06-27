Column | Meera Komarraju: Applied learning at SIUC prepares students for success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s College of Applied Sciences and Arts (CASA) continues its rich tradition of excellence by providing real-world industry and professional practice for students. The hands-on and applied learning connects students with their chosen professions and prepares them for career placement upon graduation.

Health Sciences

SIU Carbondale prepares to launch the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program this fall. Laboratories are being outfitted to provide the practical experiences necessary for students to attain their professional licensure. The new labs will be located near many of the other health sciences labs and clinics. This will allow the BSN students to interact with students from programs such as Radiologic Sciences, Health Care Management, Physical Therapist Assistant, and the new Respiratory Therapy program to create an immersive learning environment focused on health-related professions. The applied learning has allowed most Health Science program students to achieve perfect or near-perfect pass rates on their national certification examinations.

Automotive