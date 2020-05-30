Column | Meera Komarraju: SIU Carbondale Theater Department adjusts to pandemic

Theater as an art form is a pure homogeny of the human spirit, most expressive of human frailties and strength in a universe of conflicts. SIU Theater continues to be that foremost creative enterprise that links the university with the community, through its season of plays during the academic year, and, more directly through the exciting slate of summer productions by the McLeod Summer Playhouse.

In true creative fortitude, rather than be stagnated and despondent, SIU Theater is already anticipating and preparing for a post-pandemic season of plays and musicals steeped in color, new energy, bold creative ideation and community dialogue. The offerings for the new season include “Tuck Everlasting” by Claudia Shear, Chris Miller, Nathan Tysen, Tim Federle; “Stupid F Bird” by Aaron Posner; and “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill. The McLeod Summer Playhouse will return in full production mode with two grand musicals: “Grease” by Warren Davis and Jim Jacobs; “The Music Man” by Meredith Wilson; and Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

Theater nurtures imagination and courts inspiration while creating fluent, authentic storytelling that illuminates the complexities of the human spirit and questions accepted wisdom. In the post-pandemic, post-isolation, post-shelter-in-place world, the Department of Theater, featuring intentional programming and strategies, will emerge as central participants in the experiential leaps and challenges presented. Stay tuned to Theater’s production offerings as we adjust to the new normal.

Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

