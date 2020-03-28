Column | Meera Komarraju: SIUC College of Science full of tradition, pride and promise

The College of Science at Southern Illinois University Carbondale was established Jan. 1, 1973. The original six departments of Botany, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Geology, Physiology, Physics and Astronomy, and Zoology were joined by Microbiology and led by its first dean, Dr. Elbert Hadley.

Throughout its existence, the college has been led by accomplished science faculty, with some advancing to higher administrative positions and others who are associated with campus landmarks (John Guyon, dean from 1974 to 1976 and chancellor from 1987 to 1996). The college has continued to transform and its current composition occurred with the addition of Mathematics (1986) and Computer Science (1990), and renaming of Botany to Plant Biology (1990).

Research highlights

The College of Science has been a leader at SIU Carbondale, achieving and maintaining its distinctive status as a Carnegie-classified (doctoral) higher research activity university based on criteria that include the number of doctoral students and dollar amount of federally funded research projects. Since its inception, College of Science faculty have generated more than $100 million in federally funded research grants, as well as research grants from state agencies, not-for-profit and private foundations, and industrial partners.