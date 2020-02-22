Column | Meera Komarraju: SIUC’s University Farms is a source of student learning, research and innovation

Agriculture has always been central to SIU’s role of service to Southern Illinois. Beyond training the next generation of agriculture producers, current farmers have relied on the university to provide support and guidance for the regional agriculture industries.
Central to that mission has been the University Farms, a sprawling complex of fields, woodlots and structures extending from the main campus. The Farms provides opportunities for transferring knowledge and innovation while contributing 2,000 acres of green space at Carbondale’s western edge.
A learning laboratory
SIU Farms provide agriculture students the learning laboratory they need to prepare for careers in Illinois’ No. 1 industry. Horticulture students sell vegetable plants on campus in the spring for aspiring vegetable gardeners. Vegetables grown by students on the SIU Farm are also sold in the summer for those whose green thumb falls short. Other hands-on learning includes livestock husbandry, land rehabilitation, and rescue-dog training.
Every fall, farmers from across Southern Illinois visit the fields to learn new ways to make use of cover crops that protect their croplands from nutrient loss and erosion over the winter, plus help fight disease and weed invasion over the summer. Researchers develop and test new food plant varieties for the benefit of farmers and home gardeners alike.
High school students from around the state compete in FFA animal judging, using the Farm’s livestock herds. Many of these students get a first glimpse of SIU through these competitions and subsequently choose to attend SIU as students. The partnership between SIU agriculture programs, high school educators and the FFA organization has continued for nearly a century.
Contributing to agriculture related industries
A compost center, partially funded through student fees, combines food waste from the dining halls, landscape waste from the campus grounds, and animal waste from the farms into an end product that is then used to beautify campus landscaping. SIU works hard to instill upon students a sustainability ethic through practices that save money, increase productivity, and also benefit our local environment.
SIU constantly identifies new ways to increase the relevancy of the farms for our students and the broader southern Illinois communities. For example, our astronomy club makes use of open space on the farms for nighttime sky viewing. The new fermentation institute is working to integrate crops produced on the farms with production of beer and the training of brewers. As the ongoing reorganization plan draws together academic programs that focus on agriculture with those in many other sciences, the role of the farms will further evolve and expand.
We anticipate that the relevancy of SIU Farms will continue to grow and shape a productive and sustainable future while providing immediate benefits for our students and the southern Illinois community.
Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.