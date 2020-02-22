Column | Meera Komarraju: SIUC’s University Farms is a source of student learning, research and innovation

High school students from around the state compete in FFA animal judging, using the Farm’s livestock herds. Many of these students get a first glimpse of SIU through these competitions and subsequently choose to attend SIU as students. The partnership between SIU agriculture programs, high school educators and the FFA organization has continued for nearly a century.

Contributing to agriculture related industries

A compost center, partially funded through student fees, combines food waste from the dining halls, landscape waste from the campus grounds, and animal waste from the farms into an end product that is then used to beautify campus landscaping. SIU works hard to instill upon students a sustainability ethic through practices that save money, increase productivity, and also benefit our local environment.

SIU constantly identifies new ways to increase the relevancy of the farms for our students and the broader southern Illinois communities. For example, our astronomy club makes use of open space on the farms for nighttime sky viewing. The new fermentation institute is working to integrate crops produced on the farms with production of beer and the training of brewers. As the ongoing reorganization plan draws together academic programs that focus on agriculture with those in many other sciences, the role of the farms will further evolve and expand.

We anticipate that the relevancy of SIU Farms will continue to grow and shape a productive and sustainable future while providing immediate benefits for our students and the southern Illinois community.

Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

