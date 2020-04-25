Column | Meera Komarraju: SIUC School of Music’s response to the pandemic is inspiring, creative

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several weeks ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached our doorstep, we convened an emergency meeting for deans and program directors.

Our purpose was to discuss ways Southern Illinois University Carbondale could continue to deliver our curriculum and sustain programs in the face of an unprecedented shutdown of campus facilities. This included the suspension of all face-to-face teaching. At the time, we didn’t know exactly how things would unfold, but it was clear that all our programs would be affected in the wake of COVID-19.

Halfway through a busy spring semester, instructors and staff were asked to transition courses to online and other alternate formats. Students were asked to adjust how they learn. The pandemic’s impact touched education at all levels, throughout the nation and around the globe.

Being creative

The response to the unexpected and unprecedented constraints across our campus was inspiring. In short order, the SIU community came together collaboratively and creatively to forge a new way, course by course, discipline by discipline.