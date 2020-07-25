Column | Meera Komarraju: SIUC's School of Education leads at national, international levels

Statewide, the School of Education has the unique position of being the sole host of four major professional organizations for public schools. The Executive Directors for the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Association of School Business Officials, Illinois Principals Association, and the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools call SIU their home. This distinction sets apart the School of Education from all other Illinois colleges and universities and provides our students and regional partnership schools with unique learning and leadership opportunities.

Further, School of Education faculty have been leaders in significant educational reform. For example, SIU has led Illinois’ new initiative to develop statewide science assessments that evaluate inquiry skills that are critical for understanding — rather than merely memorizing scientific ideas, principles, and facts.

The School of Education’s success also benefits our Southern Illinois partners through collaborative projects including after-school programs, development of future teacher clubs in area high schools, professional development for local educators, and research opportunities. The Teacher Education Program (TEP) reflects SIU’s commitment to producing teachers who are thinkers, learners and leaders, who are well prepared to teach students in their licensure area from preschool through high school. The TEP has achieved national accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, receiving high marks in meeting all standards. This distinction is a hallmark of outstanding program quality, achieved with ongoing and essential collaboration with school partners. Education graduates teach in schools throughout the region and are ready to meet the issues and challenges facing schools — to change lives!

Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

