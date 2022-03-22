Congressman Adam Schiff to discuss nation’s foreign policy challenges during Paul Simon Institute event

Congressman Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute next week for a virtual conversation about U.S. foreign policy challenges, especially related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conversation is set for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 and will be held via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/events.

Schiff and John Shaw, institute director, will talk about the intelligence community’s role in the United States’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how the House Intelligence Committee oversees the country’s intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency.

“Adam Schiff is one of the most influential and important leaders in Congress on national security issues,” Shaw said. “From his position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Schiff has a unique perspective on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the remarkable changes now occurring in international affairs.”

Schiff, a Democrat from California, is serving his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before he became a congressman in 2000, Schiff was elected in 1996 to the California State Senate. Schiff went to Stanford University and after graduating from Harvard Law School worked as a law clerk before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles as a prosecutor. While there, Schiff prosecuted the first FBI agent to be indicted for spying for Russia.

Schiff was first assigned to the intelligence committee in 2008. He was the lead impeachment manager during the 2020 Senate impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Schiff when they complete their registration or send them to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

The event is part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s Understanding Our New World virtual conversation series with government and private sector leaders, policy experts, political analysts, authors, and journalists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0