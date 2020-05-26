COVID-19 survey by SIU Carbondale shows resiliency, risk of businesses

Others have sought assistance through local banks or agencies.

Respones

While the national and statewide impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been no secret, the goal of this survey was to assess the impact on businesses in the Southern Illinois region, according to Deborah Barnett, SIU Research Park associate director.

A total of 224 business owners from Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties responded to the anonymous survey during the seven-day period it was posted. Some answered all of the questions while others responded to just some of the online questions between April 28 and May 4. Thus, the actual response numbers vary.

Several questions touched on the impact to business operations of the pandemic and stay-at-home directives enacted to combat the spread of the virus. The respondents were asked their feelings regarding various aspects of their businesses, what types of assistance could help them and what help they have sought or received.

The highest number of responses came from Williamson County with 97 and Jackson County with 76; Perry County followed with 22 and the remainder came from Franklin, Jefferson or another county not listed.