Daily Egyptian ends print edition due to COVID-19; unclear when, or if, it will return

This doesn’t mean, however, that the reporting will stop.

“They are doing some good journalism,” Freivogel said of the students’ efforts during the ongoing crisis. As an example, he pointed to a story this week about civil service employees at SIU stepping up to do more during the COVID-19 crisis despite not being paid more.

“It’s a huge learning opportunity,” Freivogel said of the constraints COVID-19 is putting both on the way the journalists are having to do their jobs as well as the weight of the story itself. “This is the biggest story of their college career,” he said.

Schenke echoed this in her editorial.

“We have been told this is the most important story of our careers. We have been told when people look back on SIU’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, our work will be key to their understanding,” she wrote. “We know this to be the truth.”

When, or if, the paper will begin printing again this summer or even this fall remains to be seen. Schenke said she isn’t dispassionate about a printed product.