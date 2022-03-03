Drone studies taking flight at SIU

As the use of drones has taken off, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is launching a new academic minor focused on unmanned aircraft systems.

Beginning with the upcoming intersession between spring and summer semesters, five online courses will complement an already-established drone operation course.

The courses will give students an overview of the workings, functions and uses of drones – officially called “unmanned aircraft systems” or UAS by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thomas Roy, assistant professor in the SIU School of Aviation, said the new minor and courses will make students – regardless of individual major areas of study – more marketable to employers and valuable once hired because of their knowledge of drones. The minor is open to students in all academic areas, not just those in aviation.

He said the focus of the courses will be small UAS devices, those most commonly called drones, which feature multi-copter vertical take-offs and landings.

“Drones are exploding in popularity, and not just in the hobby and recreation areas, but in commercial uses as well,” Roy explained. “Just as you wouldn’t think of graduating a student without the ability to use a computer, we want to have our students ready to use this tool in whatever career field they may enter.”

Roy said UAS are used in a wide variety of fields including marketing, engineering and agriculture.

“We thought this minor would be a great way to get people up to speed on the operation of small UAS as well as their maintenance, engineering, design and advanced applications while they can still do their chosen course of study,” he said.

Courses in the new minor include classes in UAS basic electricity and electronics as well as instruction in guidance and control systems and applications for the aircraft. Most of the courses are eight weeks in length.

“We expect we will get a number of students from our aviation technology program,” he said of students learning to fly and maintain more traditional type of aircraft. “We want to give them a little bit of flavor of unmanned aircraft systems because they’re the future. We want to give students a leg up on this sector of our industry.”

Roy explained the use of drones in commercial settings began with videography and in agricultural crop analysis, but applications for UAS has expanded greatly. Today, the aircraft are used for powerline inspection, reviews of buildings and infrastructure, law enforcement surveillance, search and rescue operations and more.

“More and more applications are coming online every day from all sorts of industries,” Roy said.

