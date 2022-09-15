Employees of Southern Illinois University to receive pay raises

EDWARDSVILLE — For the second consecutive year, employees of Southern Illinois University are getting a raise.

The SIU Board of Trustees approved a nearly $356 million fiscal year 2023 operating budget for the Carbondale campus during its meeting Thursday. The budget includes an across-the-board pay increase averaging 2% for employees of the Carbondale campus. Employees also received an average 2% increase last year.

Jerry Noelle, representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 which represents more than 100 Carbondale campus employees, said the raise is nice, but more increases are needed.

“We are in dire need,” he told the board prior to its vote on the budget. “The 2% would be very appreciated, but, just to put it into perspective, it’s not enough. If passed, this average would be right at $50 a month (per employee). That’s a drop in the bucket and we can do better.”

Noelle pointed to the salary increases and bonus awarded to top administrators earlier this year and said the chancellor’s housing allowance is more than the annual salary of many of those he represents.

“We need to do better for the frontline employees,” he said. “They saw the investment that was made for the chancellor and the president. Let’s do the same for the frontline workers. They’re struggling every day.”

The pay raise is included in the approved budget. The Carbondale campus’ budget increased $3 million over last year.

In presenting the budget request for the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses along with the SIU School of Medicine, SIU System President Dan Mahony said the budget reflects “general improvement in the financial position of the SIU system.” He said an increase in state support to SIU and increasing confidence in the state’s higher education system are factors.

Mahony also said the campuses have done a good job in controlling expenses.

The next board meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 on the SIU campus.