Not only is the increase in fall semester 2023 enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale the first upswing in student numbers in nine years, it is the largest percentage of growth this fall of most of the state’s public universities.

SIU’s fall enrollment of 11,359 is 2.3% more than last year and includes the third consecutive increase in the number of freshmen, transfer students and graduate students.

SIU is not alone in welcoming a larger number of students to campus this fall, but analysis of 10th-day enrollment figures (the “official” number of students) for many of the state’s other public universities shows most institutions with declining enrollment. Here’s how some of them stack up:

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Down 0.6%

In total, the Charleston institution saw an overall decrease in enrolled students for fall 2023, with 8,804 total “enrollments.” The university uses the word “enrollments” because its total student count includes a sizeable number of high school students enrolled in dual credit programs. The total student headcount on campus (without these students) is 6,357, a decrease of 2.7% over the same metric last year.

WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Down 7.5%

After a 2.5% increase in students last year, the Macomb campus saw those gains erased through a 7.5% enrollment decrease this year. Western’s total of 7,073 make for the smallest student body at WIU in at least five years.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Down 0.9%

NIU reported its third straight decrease, although the fall 2023 decline is the smallest in recent years at less than 1%. Enrollment in DeKalb stands at 15,504. It was 16,609 just four years ago.

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY

Up 1.5%

Illinois State posted an increase in students for the second straight year and, like SIU, welcomed its largest freshman class in three decades. Total enrollment at ISU now stands at 20,989.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY EDWARDSVILLE

Down 3.8%

Fall enrollment at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is down 3.8% for the second year in a row. Currently, 12,045 students are attending SIUE, down from 12,519 last year and 13,010 in the fall of 2021, meaning there are 965 fewer students at SIUE than just two years ago.

In May, the university boasted that it had attracted a record number of admission applications for the fall semester.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

Down 0.4%

Despite having its largest-ever freshman class and the most undergraduates ever at 35,467, the University of Illinois’ fall semester total enrollment of 56,403 shows a slight decrease over last year – 0.4%. The reason? The number of new graduate students enrolled did not keep pace with those who graduated with advanced degrees in the past year.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY & MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY

Universities in Kentucky and Missouri are not required to report enrollment figures until later in the year. Southeast Missouri State University had 9,927 students last year, an increase of 0.8% over fall 2021. Murray State University reported total enrollment of 9,644 for fall semester 2022, an increase of 2.3% over the previous year.

LOOKING AHEAD

Universities may have their work cut out for them for future years. Jana Albrecht, vice president for enrollment management at Illinois State University, told The Pantagraph of a potential “enrollment cliff,” given long-term projections of how many Illinois high school students will graduate in the future.

She said information from both the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education indicates the number of high school graduates to be somewhat stable through the 2024-25 school year, however, some groups project 2,500-3,000 fewer students in the class or 2026.

Brendan Denison of The Pantagraph contributed to this article.

Close Students pass through the breezeway at Faner Hall on the SIU campus as rain and strong winds passed through the area in February in Carbondale. Students walk along the Campus Lake Trail on a mild Tuesday afternoon on the SIU campus in Carbondale. Mild temperatures stick around the region on Wednesday, but rain is forecast for most of the day. A student uses an umbrella while riding his bike through the SIU campus on a rainy Wednesday morning in Carbondale. GOING UP A student goes up the steps at the Engineering Building on the SIU campus on a sunny afternoon on Monday in Carbondale. Don’t expect to see much sun the next few days as wintry weather is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. A small snowman adorns the outside of Morris Library on the SIU campus on Wednesday morning in Carbondale. Overnight snow canceled classes at many schools in the region, but only caused a delay in the start of classes at SIU. CHILLY RECEPTION Students pass by an icy holly tree near the Life Science Building on the SIU campus on a cold Monday afternoon in Carbondale. Overnight freezing rain made for slippery conditions in the morning and a mix of wintry precipitation late in the day created some slick spots on roads. Students walk by the partially frozen fountain in the plaza near Faner Hall on the SIU campus as the sun begins to thaw things out on Wednesday in Carbondale. A student is framed by blossoming cherry trees while walking along Lincoln Drive on the SIU campus on a mild, but windy, Monday morning in Carbondale. SIU student Rufayda Adam takes photos of a flowering magnolia tree on campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. Adam was sending the photos to her mother in Sudan where there aren’t flowering trees. A student walks through the SIU campus near Pulliam Hall during a rain shower on Tuesday in Carbondale. More rain is in the forecast each day through Friday. Students pass through the SIU campus past blooming redbuds and azaleas on a pleasant Thursday in Carbondale. A rainy and stormy day is forecast for Friday with highs in the 60s. A student passes through Thompson Woods on the SIU campus as showers pass through the region on Thursday in Carbondale. Cooler, but drier, weather is in the forecast the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend expected through the weekend. A student cruises on a scooter past a flowering dogwood near Browne Auditorium on the SIU campus on a pleasant Wednesday in Carbondale. The mild weather is forecast to continue through Friday before a chance of showers returns on Saturday. A young white-tailed deer buck eats leaves from a tree on the west side of the SIU campus on Tuesday morning in Carbondale. A bicyclist passes along Douglas Drive on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is in store for the region through the weekend. A white-tailed deer peers out from behind foliage in Thompson Woods on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. DANDY DAISIES A jogger passes by blooming daisies and catnip near Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is forecast into the weekend before rain is expected to return on Sunday. A walker passes by arrows on the Campus Lake Trail on Wednesday on the SIU campus in Carbondale. The arrows were used to direct competitors in the Saluki Triathlon last weekend. STROLLING ON WHEELS Anthony Fletcher skateboards through one of the breezeways at Faner Hall on the SIU campus on Monday afternoon in Carbondale. A worker cleans the exterior windows of one of the lounges at Neely Hall dormitory on the SIU campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. 