EU ambassador to discuss challenges, opportunities next week

Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union’s ambassador to the United States, is the next guest in a series of virtual conversations hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Lambrinidis will join John Shaw, institute director, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. In addition to discussing the EU’s relationship with the U.S. and the EU’s challenges and opportunities, Shaw will also ask the ambassador about his nearly 30-year career in public service and government.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive the link to the Zoom webinar. More information and registration is at paulsimoninstitute.org.

Lambrinidis was appointed EU ambassador to the U.S. in March 2019. He previously served as the EU’s special representative for human rights, as foreign affairs minister for Greece, and was elected twice as a member of the European Parliament where he served in a variety of leadership roles.

A native of Athens, Greece, Lambrinidis started his career in the 1980s as an attorney in Washington, D.C., specializing in international trade.

“Ambassador Lambrinidis is one of the most respected and engaging diplomats in Washington, D.C.,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn more about his career and the European Union’s important role in global affairs during this turbulent time.”

The event is part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” virtual conversation series with government and private sector leaders, policy experts, political analysts, authors and journalists.

Attendees are encouraged to submit a question for Lambrinidis with their registration or send questions to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

