Events 'turn the tables' on Simon Institute's John Shaw

As the host of several online interview series for the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and as a former reporter, John Shaw is used to asking the questions.

Lately, however, he has been the one expected to answer.

Shaw, director of the Simon Institute, recently has been a guest of programs where he has shared his own expertise. A presentation at the University of Kansas’ Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics and a guest spot on the popular American POTUS podcast are two examples.

The current episode of the American POTUS podcast features an interview with Shaw about President John F. Kennedy’s service in Congress and how this time shaped Kennedy’s approach to leadership.

American POTUS – POTUS standing for President of the United States – is a regularly-issued podcast produced by American History Studios analyzing the lives and perspectives of the men who have served in the nation’s highest office. It is hosted by Scott Brun, formerly a vice president of Discovery Networks and historian Alan Lowe, who has worked as director of a number of presidential libraries and museums.

“It is one of the top political podcasts in the country and they had me on for an almost one-hour interview talking about my book, ‘JFK in the Senate: Pathway to the Presidency.’ The idea was to understand what Kennedy was like first as a congressman and then as a senator,” he said.

Shaw’s presentation at the Dole Institute was part of that body’s “Giants of the Senate” series, where he spoke about the impact of Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana. Shaw is the author of “Richard G. Lugar, Statesman of the Senate,” published in 2012.

Saturday, Shaw participated in an event in Princeton, Illinois hosted by former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood and former State Rep. Jim Nowlan which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the state of Illinois.

“It’s always fun to put on my reporter hat again and talk to people through our Zoom interviews, but these have been some fun opportunities to talk about politics, history and the moment we are at right now politically,” he explained.

Shaw said he receives these invitations both because of his books as well as his role at the Simon Institute.

“Paul Simon continues to be a really hugely-respected figure in politics and these platforms give us access to people that we might not otherwise have,” he said, adding that, for example, participation in the event at the Dole Institute allowed him to “compare notes” on the challenges of running a public policy institute.

“It was a good opportunity to see another institute at work,” he added.

