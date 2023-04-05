CARBONDALE — The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a celebration on April 6 showcasing and honoring new area businesses the center has assisted, and everyone is invited to attend.

Representatives from nine businesses that recently completed the 10-week Launch That Business “fast-track” training program, and the free event recognizing them will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center, 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale. Light refreshments will be served and some of the graduates will have exhibits highlighting their businesses.

Helping small businesses

The Launch That Business program is designed specifically to assist home-based or small business entities get their business concepts on track, offering entrepreneurs practical steps for registering their enterprises as legal entities and giving them simple tips and tools to maintain their businesses.

“Micro businesses, those with one to 10 employees, add to our economy. While many of their owners do not often have a business background, they start with a passion,” said Yemisi Anderson, small business adviser and Launch That Business program coordinator. “A lack of training or education can sometimes be a hindrance to their growth. As I work with business owners, I find some don’t have the proper paperwork in place, or they just don’t know what they need to do or how to do it. This program, which requires commitment, is designed to bridge that gap and help entrepreneurs launch and thrive.”

Anderson said not all candidates complete the rigorous program, but this year, the graduating class has nearly doubled in size. Each graduate will receive a certificate and participate in a ribbon cutting during the April ceremony.

The event will feature a showcase area where those in attendance can view exhibits highlighting the products and services the graduates offer.

“They have worked hard, and now it is time to celebrate them,” Anderson said. “They are excited to share their passions with the public.”

Anderson noted that the graduates include several service-based businesses, including SI Pressure Washing, an Anna business whose owner is an alumnus of the Union County CEO program and K2 Academy, which offers a hands-on community approach to take learning to the next level. Graduates also include Proper Pour, a mobile bar for special events; MRC Enterprise, which performs quality renovations; and Kirk and Company, which sells skin care products made with goat’s milk and other simple ingredients.

More about the program

The Launch That Business program debuted in 2022, and due to its popularity, another session will be offered this fall by the SBDC. To learn more about the program or the Launch That Business ceremony, contact Anderson at yemisi.anderson@siu.edu or 618-536-2424.

SIU’s SBDC program offers a wide range of services to help entrepreneurs and small business owners start, manage and grow their businesses. For more information about the center, or the many services it provides, visit sbdc.siu.edu, call 618-536-2424 or email sbdc@siu.edu. The Illinois SBDC at SIU is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) and SIU.