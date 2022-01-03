Faculty Association bargaining with SIU over in-person learning, COVID-19 policies

The SIUC Faculty Association is meeting with administrators 10 a.m. this morning for impact bargaining on the conditions of reopening for spring semester amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from the association.

On Dec. 22, Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced it would start the term Jan. 10 in-person, but with mandatory COVID-19 testing.

In a statement to The Southern, the Faculty Association said its members hope to continue using interest-based bargaining, in which the parties determine shared/mutual interest, and work together to determine solutions. In this case, they said they want to discuss COVID-19's impact on community safety.

Anne Fletcher, president of the Faculty Association, issued this statement over the weekend ahead of the meeting:

“The FA hopes that the administration will follow the science, study other college and university plans, and work collaboratively with the FA (and the other unions directly related to teaching and advising students) to reopen as safely as possible. We look forward to the administration’s ongoing communication with regard to changing (COVID-19) policies throughout the crisis at hand. Our mutual concern needs to remain the well-being of the entire Saluki community — health and safety first.”

In a statement Monday, SIU Spokesperson Kim Rendfeld said they continue to monitor the situation and look forward to a conversation with the association.

"As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we have made safety our top priority, and we have followed the science, relying on guidance from the CDC, IDPH and local public health officials. We continue to monitor the situation and will adapt our plans as needed, taking all the factors into account. We look forward to collaborative discussions with the Faculty Association," Rendfeld said.

In a Dec. 22 email to the campus, SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the university would be requiring testing of all students, faculty and staff, even for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Dec. 30, SIU announced it was adding a day for COVID testing to accommodate the need to test all on-campus employees and students. The testing schedule for the first two weeks of January is:

Week of Jan. 2: Monday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Week of Jan. 9: Monday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

For fully vaccinated employees and students, this will be a one-time test to return to campus. Students will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card after your on-campus test. Employees and students who are not fully vaccinated will continue the weekly testing requirement, per the governor’s executive order.

Hourly employees must test on campus. If testing on campus would cause a significant inconvenience, SIU asks that you email pandemicinfo@siu.edu for instructions to upload an off-campus test.

The on-campus testing will be conducted by Reditus Laboratories at Grinnell Hall in a larger room with several testing stations.

"If you prefer to test outside, Reditus staff will accommodate you. To pre-register, which will expedite the process, visit the testing page of the COVID website," the university said.

The test will be conducted at no charge to the student or employee, but the individual will be asked for insurance information so that Reditus can bill the insurance company.

"If the insurance company declines coverage, you don’t need to do anything. Our agreement with Reditus precludes the company from charging you," the university said.

Lane’s initial email indicated the policy stems from a national uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Chicago announced earlier that the first two weeks of both schools’ spring semesters would be held remotely, with all courses delivered remotely, with a return to on-campus learning set for Jan. 24.

The University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign will deliver one week of online teaching to begin the semester starting Jan. 18.

Previously, Rendfeld said the university will remain flexible as to how instruction will be delivered to students.

"If the situation dictates a need to pivot to remote instruction, we will do so like we have in past," she said.

The university reports 77% of students and 84% of all employees are fully vaccinated. A vaccine booster clinic is set for Jan. 19-20 on campus.

Spring semester classes at SIU are scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

