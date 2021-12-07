Faculty-student chamber music ensemble Wednesday

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Music is hosting a unique performance this week featuring some of its newest faculty members and a selected number of advanced music students.

The “Faculty-Student Vesa’tile* Chamber Music Ensemble” begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall. Admission is free, and the recital is open to the public.

The performances will feature five students and three faculty members in the music program’s strings department. The faculty members are: Joseph Bauer, Rossana Cauti and William Cernota, all assistant lecturers. They will accompany Emily Gallagher, Jonathan Henson, Jace Kim, Jackson Love and May You. Gallagher is a senior in the School of Music; Henson is a senior in plant biology; and Kim, Love and You are all in the master’s program within the School of Music.

“The concert promotes a new approach to teaching practices in the School of Music,” Cauti said. “Performing with faculty in a professional setting allows the students to achieve higher results at a fast pace and prepares the students for the challenges and expectations of professional life.”

The event will be compliant with the Restore Illinois Plan. The university is committed to protecting the community, so the audience must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0