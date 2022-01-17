Film, discussion to examine challenges migrants face crossing border

The conversation will focus on stories of migrants who are faced with making difficult choices to leave their countries south of the U.S. border and come to this nation. Prior to the discussion, WSIU Public Broadcasting Service, the Carbondale Public Library, and New Mexico PBS will host a virtual screening of the Independent Lens film, “Missing in Brooks County.” The screening is from 8 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Registration to view the film on Jan. 19 and attend the Jan. 23 discussion is free. Participants may register for both at wsiu.org/missing-in-brooks-county. Guests are encouraged to view the film prior to the virtual community conversation, set for 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 23. The film will also be broadcast on WSIU/WSIU-TV at 9 p.m., Jan. 31.

“We’re excited to continue the Indie Lens Pop Up film screening series into 2022,” Fred Martino, WSIU executive director, said. “These events provide an opportunity for individuals and local constituency groups to come together to discuss social issues impacting our communities. We hope these events continue to create opportunities for meaningful discussion and community dialogue.”

The film’s accolades include being nominated for “Best Political Documentary” at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards. The film chronicles families whose loved ones disappear after crossing a deadly section of the U.S.-Mexico border, and the work of community activist Eddie Canales in returning those who are missing back home.

Panel discussion is set

The virtual discussion will center on the film and migrant deaths along the U.S.-Mexico border. Speakers will include:

Becca Tally, Southern Illinois Immigrants’ Rights Project.

Sister Erica Jordan, OP, Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Ameer Soomro, a second-year student at the SIU School of Law and a former intern with the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and legal Services (RAICES).

Additional information about each guest speaker is available at wsiu.org/missing-in-brooks-county.

“We want audiences to learn more about the humanitarian crisis that migrants and their families are facing not just in Brooks County, Texas, but across the United States,” Beth Spezia, field representative for WSIU, said. “To do this, we've invited humanitarian leaders and immigration advocates with local connections to share the work they are doing to improve conditions and change policies for migrants and their families.”

