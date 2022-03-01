Food for flight: SIU researchers working on deep space food production

Any idea of space travel to Mars or beyond has to overcome a number of supply hurdles, including fuel – not just for the rocket itself, but also for the humans onboard.

The 300-million-mile trip, which could takes months or years, would require tons of consumables – a seemingly impossible task. But scientists at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are working on a way to produce food onboard the spacecraft.

Led by Lahiru Jayakody, assistant professor of microbiology, SIU’s “micro-bites” team is one of 18 research groups selected to participate in the second round of NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge. With a $25,000 grant from NASA, the team is looking at a way of creating food that is nutritious, tastes good and produces minimal waste.

Jayakody’s team spans a wide range of disciplines. Members include chemists, engineers, specialists in physics, food scientists, polymer and manufacturing experts as well as a fermentation scientist. The SIU research team also includes representatives from other universities as well. Their goal is to produce food in a new way.

“This is a next-generation food production system. You feed in carbon – it could be plastic, biomass or waste – and using microbes, convert these into a compound that can be used for food. Then we will use recipes to formulate something we can 3-D print. 3-D printing will give you the ‘sensation’ of food,” he said.

“If you think about it, food is how we live in the world. We know from fundamental principles that this is all feasible,” explained Matt McCarroll, director of SIU’s Fermentation Science Institute and a member of the project team. “What it really comes down to is the technology to put it in a form that is palatable and has the right nutritional content.”

Jayakody said spices and additives will be added to give all of the necessary nutritional requirements and, perhaps, equally important, make it taste good.

“We are monitoring food safety from all angles, from microbiology to nutrition during the process,” he added.

“The entire process is handled remotely and with artificial intelligence, so you can control the system anywhere on the planet or space station. The astronauts will not need to worry about their food,” he explained.

To simplify, the SIU process uses biomass or waste plastics which are ground into a slurry, then using water, heat, pressure and oxygen, the biomass is transformed into liquid carbon which then is met with engineered microbes in a bioreactor bag.

The slurry is transformed into the desired consistency and mixed with supplements and spices. A 3-D printer will make the product into something that is pleasing to the eye as well as the palate.

The system will use limited resources including a minimal amount of water and food items will be produced in less than a day. Jayakody added that solar energy cellls can power the system, making it 100% renewable.

Jayakody said he hopes to have a demonstrable system later in the year in order to advance to the third phase of the NASA program. The multi-year project will include development of the equipment to be used for food production.

“If we are invested to go to Phase 3, that’s going to be industrial-scale process development,” he said.

Researchers say the system has benefits not only for space travel.

“NASA’s not looking into only feeding the astronauts on the long way to Mars or on the surface, but they are also thinking of our own planet because we have food insecurity in some places here,” Jayakody said. “They want to reinvent the food production system on Earth as well.”

McCarroll added, “Why do we do space exploration? It is a way to spur new technologies that impact us here on Earth. I think that the things that will come out of this project is that we will get new technologies and new approaches that we can apply to our successful living on Earth.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0