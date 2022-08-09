Former Australian foreign minister to present at SIU’s Paul Simon Institute

Gareth Evans, former foreign minister of Australia and president emeritus of the International Crisis Group, will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation next week.

Evans will join John Shaw, institute director, at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, for a conversation via Zoom. The two will discuss Evans’ book “Good International Citizenship: The Case for Decency.”

The event is free and open to the public; registration is required to gain access to the Zoom webinar. Visit paulsimoninstitute.org/events to register.

Evans served in the Australian government beginning in the 1980s, as a cabinet minister from 1983 to 1996. In that time, he served as attorney general, minister for resources and energy, minister for transport and communications, and foreign minister. He later served as the leader of the government in the Australian Senate and as deputy leader of the opposition in the Australian House of Representative

After more than 20 years of government service, Evans led the International Crisis Group from 2000 to 2009. The Brussels-based organization works for global conflict prevention and resolution. He has written or edited 14 books about government, international relations and statesmanship, and he served as chancellor of the Australian National University from 2010 to 2019.

“Gareth Evans is one of the world’s most respected leaders — a true global statesman,” Shaw said. “He was a path-breaking foreign minister for Australia, creative and consequential president of the International Crisis Group, architect of one of the most innovative doctrines in international affairs, ‘The Responsibility to Protect’ and chancellor of the Australian National University.”

This event is part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s Understanding Our New World virtual conversation series with government and private sector leaders, policy experts, political analysts, authors and journalists.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Evans on their registration form or email questions to paulsimoninstitue@siu.edu