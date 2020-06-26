Former CIA director, U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta to speak at SIU online event

Panetta served as President Obama’s CIA director from February 2009 to June 2011 and as secretary of defense from July 2011 to February 2013. A nine-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Panetta was a member of the House’s budget committee from 1979 to 1993 and served as chair from 1989 to 1993.

Panetta left Congress in 1993 to be director of the Office of Management and Budget for President Clinton and in 1994 became Clinton’s White House chief of staff until 1997. Panetta and his wife, Sylvia, established The Panetta Institute for Public Policy in 1997.

Through the years, Panetta has been a regular guest on numerous network and cable shows providing insight on various foreign and domestic issues facing the nation. His memoir, “Worthy Fights: A Memoir of Leadership in War and Peace," was published in 2014.

The discussion with Panetta is part of the institute’s series with historians, political analysts, and state and national leaders. This is the ninth in the series, which began in late April, and has featured speakers including author/historian David M. Kennedy, former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson, and Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor, U.S. Congressman and White House adviser.

“There are very few people in American history who have served in as many senior positions in government or who have been as highly regarded as Leon Panetta,” Shaw said. “He held a senior leadership position in Congress and served as the White House budget director, the White House chief of staff, the head of the CIA, and the secretary of defense. His expertise is both wide and deep and he carries it lightly, with infectious good humor.”

