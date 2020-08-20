Former Ireland president to speak in SIU Simon Institute forum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland who also served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will share her thoughts on climate change, human rights, and other global issues during a virtual discussion next week hosted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The free event is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, and is open to the public. Registration is required and closes when the virtual discussion starts.

Elected the first woman president in Ireland’s history, Robinson served from 1990 to 1997. Viewed as a transformative leader committed to human rights, Robinson resigned shortly before her term ended to serve the U.N. as High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002. She later served as U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Change from 2014 to 2015.

“Mary Robinson is one of the most respected, even revered, leaders in the world,” John T. Shaw, institute director, said. “She was a trailblazing president of Ireland and continues to be a powerful and passionate voice in support of human rights. President Robinson is also one of the leading advocates on the international stage for tackling the increasingly urgent challenge of global warming.”