Former National FFA officer back on campus as SIU student

Miriam Huffman, a junior studying agribusiness economics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, did not even realize that it was National FFA Week until she saw some postings on social media. What a difference a year makes.

Last year, Huffman was in focal point of National FFA Week, an annual celebration of high school agriculture education and FFA. As one of six national FFA officers, she participated in hundreds of virtual chats, countless media interviews and special activities during the week. It was all part of her role as one of the student leaders of the organization with more than 735,000 members nationwide.

“It was definitely different because last year, we visited over Zoom with members in 100 different FFA chapters in 20 or 30 states and we had workshops and keynote speeches and interviews. It was a busy week with some really cool moments. In that way, this year has definitely been different,” the native of Earlville said.

The 2022 observation of National FFA Week concludes Saturday.

Huffman, who served as Illinois FFA state secretary in 2018-2019, is just the 18th national officer elected from Illinois in nearly a decade. She is the first national officer to attend SIU, first transferring for the fall 2020 semester after finishing her studies Illinois Valley Community College in LaSalle County. It was in November of her first semester at SIU that she was elected National FFA Eastern Region vice president, leading to a year away from campus.

She said her year of service, which concluded with a retiring address in front of 60,000 FFA members and guests at the 2021 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, was one she will never forget.

“It was definitely the most meaningful year of my life so far. I learned so much about how people work and how organizations work,” she said.

She returned to SIU last month after a year which included “tens of thousands of miles,” appointments with governmental officials, industry and business leaders, hundreds of meetings and conventions, and, of course, interactions with FFA members nationwide through visits both in-person and virtually as well as state conventions, workshops, camps and more.

Her return to life as a college student has been one of slowing down.

“It’s kind of hard to describe, coming from a really, really intense schedule for an entire year,” she said. “And then, coming back to school in January, it was like I had nothing that I had to commit to. It’s given me a chance to relax, reset and remember who I was outside of FFA.”

She said her return to the academic realm also has given her routine.

“Being a national officer can be stressful and it’s obviously a lot more chaotic with something different every day. School is more of a routine – every Tuesday, for example, I’m doing the same thing. It’s definitely been an adjustment for me.”

Hoffman said despite involvement in a couple of student organizations as well as participating in the university’s honors program, she is relishing the opportunity to not be the center of attention.

“Some people know who I am, but most of them don’t and I’m absolutely OK with that. It’s nice to be kind of under the radar and I don’t ever want to feel entitled. I want to earn everything,” she said.

That doesn’t mean, however, she will be a wallflower on campus.

“I’m looking forward to getting a little more involved,” she said. “I am so grateful for such a wonderful year that I had and now it is a matter of translating all of those skills and experiences to the rest of what I do with my life. My goal is that every year be better than the last year.”

