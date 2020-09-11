Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg highlights Simon Institute’s fall lineup

“This series has raised the Institute’s profile in Illinois, across the United States and even internationally,” Shaw said, pointing out that more than 2,000 people in 32 states and 15 countries have listened live to the conversations. Additionally, the conversations have been viewed more than 4,000 times on YouTube.

Shaw said the hour-long conversations have been “informative and engaging.”

“We are gratified by the quality of our speakers and also by how generous they are with their time and insights,” he said. “We have a guest list that ranks with any think tank or university in the country.

“During this tumultuous time, the Institute has contributed to the policy debate by providing conversations with guests such as David Kennedy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian from Stanford University, Jan Eliasson, one of the world’s great diplomats, Mary Robinson, a peerless international leader, Leon Panetta, one of the most respected government managers in recent American history, and William Burns, one of our nation’s most accomplished diplomats,” Shaw said.

The Institute recently launched a “Meet the Mayor” series this fall that will include monthly discussions with mayors from different Illinois communities.