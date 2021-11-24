Former SIU chair Marvin Kleinau dies

Marvin Kleinau, a long-time faculty member and leader of speech and arts programs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has died at the age of 92.

Kleinau was hired as a faculty member in the SIU Department of Speech and directed the university’s speech team for a number of years. After seven years as director of forensics, he taught rhetoric, public address, composition and basic speech. He was named the university’s top undergraduate teacher in 1977.

Additionally, Kleinau was a three-time president of the university’s faculty senate and won numerous awards and honors. He was chair of the Speech Department for ten years and served as interim dean of the College of Communications and Fine Arts in 1989.

He served as an elder, priest and evangelist in the Community of Christ church. He was active in numerous charitable and civic causes in Carbondale and throughout Southern Illinois.

Kleinau married Marion Davis, also an SIU faculty member, in 1962. The two were married for nearly sixty years. She preceded him in death. A theater at SIU is named in her honor.

Services for Kleinau are pending.

