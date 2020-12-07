Former SIU President Somit, who died in August, remembered as intelligent problem-solver

CARBONDALE — Former SIU President Albert Somit died in August at the age of 100.

In 1980, when Somit joined the university, the top executive was given the title “president” and presided over the SIU System.

Albert Somit was hired as Southern Illinois University’s 14th top executive — or, as his page on the SIU website puts it, he was “lured away” from the State University of New York at Buffalo, where had served as chair of Political Science, executive vice president, acting president from 1976 to 1977, and then as a fellow of the Netherlands Institute of Advanced Studies.

Somit was offered the job as SIU president in 1974, but he and the Board of Trustees could not agree on the terms of his employment. The board hired Warren Brandt, who served as president until 1979. In 1980, Somit said the job was different and took the top spot at the university in August 1980.

Within a week of starting his new position, Somit began identifying problem areas at SIU. In October 1980, he created three task forces to look at academics, community service, and promotion and tenure.

He is remembered as a top executive who really listened to people, including those at the university and in the community.