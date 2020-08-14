Former U.N. ambassador, SIU alumnus McHenry to talk foreign policy in Simon Institute event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Donald McHenry, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and an SIU Carbondale alumnus, will reflect on the foreign policy challenges facing the nation during a virtual discussion next week hosted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The free event is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, and is open to the public. Registration is required and closes when the virtual discussion starts.

McHenry, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 1979 to 1981, will also discuss his diplomatic career.

“Ambassador McHenry is one of the undisputed wise men of American foreign policy and diplomacy,” John T. Shaw, Simon Institute director, said. “We are eager to learn more about his remarkable personal story with his strong ties to SIU and his impressive career as a diplomat and teacher. We are eager to learn from, and be inspired by, Ambassador McHenry.”

McHenry grew up in East St. Louis. He earned his master’s degree in political science and speech from SIU Carbondale in 1959 and received an honorary doctor of law degree from the university in 1980.