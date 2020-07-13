Former US ambassador to discuss diplomacy, military service in Simon Institute virtual forum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Charles Ray, a former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia and Zimbabwe, will reflect about the challenges of military service and diplomacy in a discussion next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Ray will also share his views on the nation’s efforts to become a more inclusive society during his conversation with John T. Shaw, Simon Institute director. The free event is at 1 p.m. July 21 and is open to the public. Registration is required and closes when the virtual discussion starts.

Ray’s half-century in public service includes 20 years with the U.S. Army where his posts included Europe, Asia, and two tours in Vietnam during the war. He entered the U.S. Department of State in 1982. In addition to his two stints as an ambassador, Ray was the first U.S. Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, opening the Consulate General in 1998.

Ray retired as a major in the U.S. Army in 1982. His diplomatic experience includes serving as ambassador to Cambodia from November 2002 to July 2005 and later as ambassador to Zimbabwe from October 2009 to until September 2012, when he retired from public service. From 2006 to 2009, Ray served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for POW/Missing Personnel Affairs.