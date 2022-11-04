 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free SIU tuition for one lucky Saluki if 2,000 students attend men’s basketball home opener

CARBONDALE — If 2,000 Southern Illinois University Carbondale students attend the first home men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 7, one lucky Saluki chosen at random will win free tuition for the spring semester.

Tipoff against the Trojans from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is at 7 p.m. at Banterra Center. As always, students get in for free with a student ID. (Other fans can visit siusalukis.com for ticket information.) The winner will be announced at the last media timeout of the second half, and the selected student must be present to win. If a student already has all their expenses covered by a scholarship, another drawing will take place.

The Pack the Pound promotion is being organized by the Dawg Pound, a registered student organization that supports Saluki athletics. The idea came about as Dawg Pound members spoke with men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins on what they could do to get more students to attend games, said Dawg Pound President Dylan Chambers, a sports administration major from Metropolis.

“The Dawg Pound wanted to go big for the first game,” he said, “and we talked to Chancellor Austin Lane about ideas on how to Pack the Pound. A raffle for free tuition was the first idea to come to mind.”

Chambers can be reached for interviews at dylan.chambers@siu.edu or 618-309-3454.

