From art to aviation, SIU summer camps engage students

Next week, another group of students will tour buildings to learn more about buildings and design, while others explore different art mediums and styles.

In July, students can participate in esports – competitive, multiplayer video gaming — or learn more about careers in advertising or accounting.

“There is such a variety of camps this year,” Sarah Vanvooren, associate director of conference and scheduling services, said. “We have some day camps, some virtual opportunities and some overnight camps as well.”

She said some camps are half-days, like the "Saddle Up" camp, while others are daylong. Most meet for five sessions.

Vanvooren stressed that camps were developed for the summer with the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in mind, but said she is thrilled with the number opportunities available. Despite concerns, she said the number of campers registered for this year’s programs is high.

“I think people are really excited about getting their kids out and doing things this summer,” she said.

She added that camps are a great summer option for families where both parents work or where children are simply looking for things to do. She said not only do the participants enjoy themselves, they learn from professionals.