From Metropolis city council to the SIU bleachers, Dylan Chambers makes an impact

Dylan Chambers is adept at leading his fellow Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in cheers, chants and revelry in support of the Salukis. As the leader of the Dawg Pound, SIU’s student section at campus athletic events, Chambers’ leadership and enthusiasm for SIU are apparent.
Chambers also is quite comfortable in a completely different setting in his hometown of Metropolis. As a member of the Metropolis City Council, he works with constituents, civic leaders and other governmental units, again with leadership and enthusiasm.
From council chambers to stadium bleachers, Chambers, 20, is all about giving back to his university and his community, and his calendar reflects a significant commitment to both.
“It can be challenging some times and it’s not something for everyone, but it something I have really enjoyed so far and I’ve learned a lot of things in both roles,” he said.
As one of four aldermen for the city of Metropolis, Dylan represents one-quarter of the community’s 6,000 residents at twice-monthly council meetings and at other events and functions throughout the city. It’s a big responsibility for someone barely old enough to vote.
“At 18, I had the thought about going back home and running for city council after I graduated, but I heard there was an opening and I decided to go ahead and give it a shot – maybe make some history,” Chambers said.
He was elected to the council on his first try, making him, as far as anyone can tell, the youngest elected municipal official in Illinois and perhaps the nation.
“I feel like I really have support and respect from my constituents as well as from the other aldermen,” Chamber said. “We have already accomplished some really good things.”
In addition to his role in city government and serving as president of the Dawg Pound, Chambers has other duties as well. He is a student worker in the office of SIU’s vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion and he is a volunteer assistant volleyball coach for Carbondale Middle School.
“My world consists of a lot of early mornings and a lot of late nights,” Chamber said. “It’s like go, go, go, but I’ve gotten a lot better with time management.”
Despite all of his outside activities, Chamber’s academics have not suffered. He said he has a 3.1 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as a sophomore studying sports administration and added much of what he learns in the council chambers makes him a better student – things like listening and critical thinking, for example.
“Dylan embodies exactly what it means to be a Saluki - a visionary servant-leader with high energy and high stamina,” said Jeff Burgin, SIU vice chancellor for student affairs. “He doesn't settle for status quo and pushes those around him to achieve new heights while serving others. Since he's been at SIU, he's understood that being a successful Saluki extends beyond the classroom by being involved throughout the campus and the community.”
Chambers said he has a passion for all that he does.
“All of these things are big deals for me and I just want to know that I am making a difference and that it all pays off at some point,” he said.
Don Canada, mayor of Metropolis, said he enjoys working with Chambers and indicated the student has a very bright future.
“I don't know what his aspirations are or how far he wants to go, but I know he's got the work ethic to accomplish whatever he decides to try,” the mayor said. “An outstanding future is in his hands, whatever he decides to do, and I'm sure he can do it.”
