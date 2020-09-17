'Game-changer': SIU to cover tuition, fees for new students with family incomes below $63,575

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — New undergraduate students from Illinois with family incomes below $63,575 can attend Southern Illinois University tuition-free beginning fall 2021.

SIU President Dan Mahony announced the SIU System Commitment initiative during Thursday’s meeting of the SIU Board of Trustees. Under the new program, incoming four-year undergraduate students who meet the program requirements at both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses will have their tuition and any mandatory fees fully covered.

“This really will provide an opportunity for students from lower-income families to be able to afford to go to college,” Mahony told the board.

Students will still be responsible for housing, meals, course fees, books and supplies.

The initiative will cover eight semesters of continuous enrollment. Participants must maintain satisfactory academic progress in order for the program to be renewed. In addition to the income restriction, students must have assets less than $50,000 based on a submitted Free Application for Student AID, or FAFSA; be an Illinois resident who attended an Illinois high school; apply for admission by the priority deadline of March 1; and enroll in a baccalaureate degree program.