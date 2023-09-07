CARBONDALE — The Little Grassy Get Down, a premier music festival, returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center Oct. 6-8 with an all-star lineup and activities for all ages.

Last year’s inaugural festival was very well-received, and organizers say the 2023 musical lineup features some of the most popular original acoustic Americana performers in the Midwest, including the Vince Herman Band, The Woodbox Gang, Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes, The Burney Sisters, Chain Station, Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers, and many other notable artists.

Family-style event

The festival takes place at Touch of Nature’s beautiful outdoor setting along the Shawnee National Forest. It’s about eight miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road and features assorted amenities and activities appealing to all ages.

“This is truly a family-style event,” said Brian Croft, director of Touch of Nature. “Children age 15 and younger get free admission with an adult, and we’re offering a wide variety of reasonably priced lodging accommodations and dining options.”

Croft said people of all ages will find plenty of things to see and do at the Get Down Festival.

“We’ve really worked hard to make sure the average family can enjoy and afford this event,” said promoter Bill Poss of Poss Music Works NFP.

Participants can enjoy arts and crafts, Gruffalo story walks, the rock-climbing wall, the Bill Poss Kids show and other activities. Of course, visitors also can take advantage of the amenities Touch of Nature has to offer by taking a walk, exploring the hiking trails or trying out the 12 miles of multi-use mountain bike trails available for bikers, hikers and runners; bring your own bikes.

Buy tickets early and save

A limited number of one-day tickets and parking passes are available. In addition, those who purchase weekend passes, either for general admission or the VIP package, will save on costs. Advance ticket sales are available through Oct. 5.

Find more information, including the ever-expanding musical lineup and the complete schedule of events, as well as tickets and lodging registration, on the Touch of Nature website. Email ton@siu.edu or call 618-453-1121 with questions.