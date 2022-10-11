 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Illinois University

Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday

Glass Pumpkin Patch sale

Glass Pumpkin Patch sale will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15 on Pulliam Hall Breezeway lawn at 500 W. Grand Ave. in Carbondale. Proceeds benefit student artist programs.

 Provided

CARBONDALE — The fall ritual that is Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave., Carbondale.

Since 2006, both undergraduate and graduate students in the glass program at SIU have crafted the pumpkins that sell at this event. About 500 pumpkins will be available this year. The celebration attracts nearly 500 people from throughout the region showing up to find their special treasure.

Prices this year will range between $50 and $80 on average, according to Jiyong Lee, professor and head of glass program. Credit card purchases will be unavailable, so organizers are asking that items be bought by cash or check.

Proceeds support students

People are also reading…

The pumpkin sale is hosted by Southern Glass Works, the glass art student organization in the School of Art and Design at SIU, and directly supports the students, their work and is a way to enhance students’ educational experiences. Proceeds fund programs including the Visiting Scholar/Artist-in-Residence Program, Visiting Artist Series, field trips, and conference trips that enhance the students' educational experiences within the glass program. Proceeds from the event have also been the main funding for building glass melting furnaces and other major glassblowing equipment.

