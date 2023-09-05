Finally.

For the first time in nearly a decade, overall enrollment is up at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Total enrollment at the institution for fall semester 2023 is 11,359 as calculated on the 10th day of classes and released Monday. The number is up 252 students over last fall – a gain of 2.3%. Official fall 2022 enrollment was 11,107.

"This is a moment for all Salukis to celebrate,” said Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “Over the last three years, our faculty, staff, students, alumni and donors set out to strategically increase our enrollment in a number of key areas. Today, that work has paid off, and there’s more to come as we continue to hit targets within the Imagine 2030 strategic plan. I want to personally thank everyone in Saluki Nation for everything they did to set us on the right trajectory. Today’s exciting news proves Salukis imagine ambitious goals, and then we make them reality!”

The increase is the largest percentage gain in enrollment in three decades and is the first overall increase since 2014. It also is the greatest single increase in number of students in more than 20 years. Especially notable for the campus is the report that this year’s freshman class is up 6.8% over last year, making 2023 the fourth consecutive year with an increase in the number first-time college students on the Carbondale campus for the fall semester – a trend not seen at SIU in at least 50 years.

In addition to freshmen, enrollment is up in practically all demographic areas: the number of transfer students is up 10.8%, graduate student enrollment climbed 11.8% and international enrollment is up by 6.5%. Additionally, the number of students from the region – SIU considers 17 counties in the area as “Southern Illinois” – is up 7.7%. SLane has said local student recruitment has been a focus since he arrived on campus slightly more than thee years ago.

The university also reported that the number of first-time college students – what is normally referred to as new freshmen – with a high school grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale is up 9.8%. Additionally, online-only student enrollment increased 9.2%.

Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said the increase in students is beneficial to the entire region.

“From a purely economic perspective, conservatively, each student brings roughly $14,000 to the local economy every year. That is significant,” he said. “Also, they bring significant resources to our local business and they bring a lot of excitement and life to the community.”

Mitchell said the enrollment increase is a good sign for SIU.

“It shows that the plans that they have put into place are working and that the university is turning a corner. That’s exciting,” he said.

The university is well positioned for more growth, Lane said, and it is on track to reach its goal of 15,000 students by 2030, set in the campus' "Imagine 2030" strategic plan.

