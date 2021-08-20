Health summit: COVID-19 harder on rural fitness and nutrition

Park said many rural areas are without grocers through simple economics: there is little to no profit for independent grocers.

“The grocery store industry is so competitive. They average about a 1% net profit,” he said. “You can invest a lot into a store for a very small return and that makes it tough for us to bring stores in.”

One solution, he said is a community-owned or cooperative approach.

“It’s about creating something where the main motivation in providing a service, not necessarily turning a profit. It really is ironic that we are in some of the best farm areas in the world, but we have these food deserts.”

Park compared the community approach to the establishment of rural electric cooperatives almost a century ago. He said the goal could be to “at least provide fresh fruits and vegetables.”

“This became even more important through COVID, especially with supply chain problems during the pandemic,” he added.

Rural populations also appear to be less fit than their urban neighbors.